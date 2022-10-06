Gwynedd says no to new Prince of Wales – authority votes against another investiture, says title should be abolished

The local authority where Charles was crowned Prince of Wales has voted against an investiture for his son William, and said that the title itself should be abolished.

Councillors at Gwynedd voted by 46 votes to four to declare their opposition to the continuation of the title of ‘Prince of Wales’, and against holding another investiture in Wales. Four councillors abstained.

It comes after a petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now attracted more than 35,000 signatures.

The motion was submitted by Blaenau Ffestiniog Councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw, Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn.

He said before the vote that he strongly believed that the title Prince of Wales continues the historical symbol of dominance held over Wales by the Royal Family of another country.

“Wales today is a modern, democratic country, with a Senedd making progress, giving the people of Wales a voice and a platform to drive change and develop as a nation,” he said.

“This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries. It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country.

“It is holding us back from stepping out independently and making our own way in the world. In my view, this is the time for the people of Wales to be given the opportunity to make our voice heard and abolish this insulting title passed on from gentry as a continued oppressive symbol on our land and our people.

“It makes no sense, in my view that so much public money is used to sustain the Royal family, including the Prince of Wales role, given the cost of living crisis that our people are suffering up and down the country.”

The vote happened in the Gwynedd Council building just across the street from Caernarfon Castle where the investiture took place.

The Royal Family have already hinted that a new investiture would be a low-key affair, and sources briefed the Telegraph that the ceremony could happen at Llandaf Cathedral in Cardiff rather than in Caernarfon as was previously the case.

On a visit to Wales last week, Prince William himself is reported to have said that there were no current plans for an investiture.

‘History books’

The Royal title was originally given to Edward II of Caernarfon, son of Edward I who conquered Wales, as a means of confirming that the ‘Tywysog Cymru’ title previously held by native princes of Wales was subservient to that of the King of England.

Since then it has been held by 21 different heirs to the throne, although seven of them never became king.

There have previously been long periods of history, such as between 1553 with the accession of Edward Tudor and the passing of the title to Henry Frederick Stuart 63 years later, when the title did not exist at all.

Cllr Wyn ap Elwyn said he believed that the investiture of 1969 divided the nation, created ill-feeling and irreparable damage within communities.

Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said: “My Cymru is one where I hope my baby twin boys are born to a fair and equal Wales, where no one places upon us a social class, symbolism or stature that affects our proud Welsh entity. The people of Wales should be free to make our own choices and be free of any symbolic shackle placed upon us.

“In my view, it would be a complete and utter sin to entertain the idea of a ceremonial pageantry be held anywhere in Wales. It would be an insult to Wales and its people to hold an Investiture ceremony on Welsh soil.

“The days of Wales titled ‘a little principality’ was abolished in the sixteenth century’s Laws in Wales Act. It is high time the so-called honourary title, Prince of Wales, was also abolished to the history books.”

