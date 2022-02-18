Gwynedd seaside village now Wales’ most expensive postcode

A seaside community in Gwynedd is now Wales’ most expensive postcode due to the number of second homes bought there, a study has revealed.

Research by the Times newspaper into the UK’s “golden postcodes” found that the LL53 postcode has the highest per sq ft prices in Wales with an average of £378, and 10 per cent hitting £543 per sq ft.

LL53 includes the seaside village of Abersoch, which has become popular with tourists and second home owners.

“It has an enviable position on the Llŷn peninsula coast close to the mountains of Snowdonia,” the Times newspaper said.

“Abersoch’s blue flag beach is popular with families. It is also home to two popular sailing clubs: Abersoch Sailing Club and the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club.

“The town, which hosts an annual summer jazz festival, a regatta, and a music festival, is so popular with English tourists it is dubbed by some Cheshire-by-the-Sea.”

Estate agents Garrington Property Finders said that the pandemic property price boom has pushed up values outside the capital in the past couple of years.

Protest

Last year Gwynedd Council closed Abersoch’s Welsh language school after the number of pupils fell to seven.

The council said that they were spending £17,404 per pupil to keep the school open compared to the county average of £4,198.

Following the decision, a spokesperson for pressure group Cymdeithas yr Iaith described the decision as “following the easy path of deserting the local community.”

Ffred Ffransis said: “It is so ironic that in the very week when a major rally is being held outside the Senedd in Cardiff to urge the Government to intervene in the housing market to ensure a future for communities like Abersoch, that the Cabinet of Gwynedd Council itself sinks those hopes by closing the school.

“It’s incredible that not a single member saw the value in the school as a focus for an agenda of rebuilding the local community.

“It was easier to give up on them rather than work with enthusiastic and ready partners among governors and parents.

“Thousands of words of heartfelt responses to the consultation changed nothing.”

Cymdeithas yr Iaith intend to hold a protest to call on the Welsh Government to do more to get to grips with the housing crisis across the nation tomorrow.

The protest will begin on Trefechan bridge in Aberystwyth on the 19th of February, 60 years after Cymdeithas’ first-ever protest at that location.

The rally follows other Cymdeithas yr Iaith protests in Tryweryn and in Newport, Pembrokeshire, last summer and autumn.

The Welsh Government had said that it recognises the challenges facing some communities, noting it is building 20,000 new homes and that Wales is the only UK nation which allows councils to charge up to a 100% premium on the council tax of second home owners.

