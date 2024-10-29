Gwynedd stalker threatened to post intimate photos of ex

A stalker who damaged the home of one ex-partner and threatened to post intimate pictures of another has been jailed.

Gruffydd Llyr Williams, of Ffordd Efailnewydd, Efailnewydd, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday (October 25th) after admitting to stalking and threatening to disclose private sexual photos without consent.

The first woman ended her relationship with Williams in January 2022.

However, he began calling her daily using a withheld phone number and submitted a false complaint against her at her work.

CCTV

The 44-year-old drove his car past the victim’s home and workplace regularly, on some occasions driving behind her and flashing his headlights at her.

She installed CCTV cameras at her home for safety, and while she was away with friends, caught Williams at her house.

She later received a call to inform her that her windows had been damaged.

She reported his actions to the police in October 2022 and he was arrested in November 2022 with conditions not to contact the victim.

However, in March 2023, Williams breached these conditions by making phone calls to the victim again.

The second victim was in a relationship with Williams that ended in 2017.

However, in 2022, Williams contacted her and threatened to post intimates photos of her.

Restraining order

He was jailed for two years and three months. He also received a restraining order preventing him from contacting both victims for 15 years.

Sergeant Bryn Pritchard said: “I commend both victims for their bravery in reporting Williams’ obsessive and fixated behaviour.

“Stalking is a serious crime that can escalate quickly and cause a victim to leave in fear of danger.

“I hope this sentencing allows both victims to move forward, knowing he is no longer a threat to their safety.

“We take reports of stalking extremely seriously and will support you throughout any investigation.

“If you are experiencing stalking, do not suffer alone, please report it.”

If you are a victim of stalking, contact police online or by calling 101, or alternatively via a support agency.

