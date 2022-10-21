Hart backs Sunak as Tories gear up for new leadership election

Former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has confirmed his support for Rishi Sunak in next week’s Tory leadership campaign.

The party is going back to the drawing board following the disastrous premiership of Liz Truss who resigned yesterday after just 45 days as Prime Minister.

Mr Hart was appointed Welsh Secretary in 2019 and resigned in July after Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to step down despite calls from some of his own cabinet ministers to quit.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Hart, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “After the last few weeks, the very least we can do for the country is to get the right PM this time.

“No time for experiments; no time for frivolity; no time to line up a job offer. This is about choosing someone serious, tested, competent and kind. For me that is Rishi Sunak.”

Ruled out

No candidates have so far declared publicly that they are standing yet, however both Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt ruled themselves out of the running yesterday..

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers that decides the rules of a leadership contest, said he hoped a new leader could be in office by next Friday (28 October) at the latest.

Nominations opened on Thursday night and will close at 2pm on Monday.

Candidates will need a minimum of 100 nominations to proceed to the ballot.

The first ballot of MPs will be held on Monday Afternoon and if a second vote is required it will be conducted on Monday evening.

If two candidates remain the party’s membership will get to vote, with a winner announced by Friday.

