Have your say on Radnor Forest windfarm, campaign group says

Welsh rural campaign group CPRW is urging mid Wales communities to have their say on proposals for 36 wind turbines, each more than 720 feet high, that would cover most of the Radnor Forest area.

A Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW) spokesperson said developers Bute Energy, who are also proposing wind farm sites at Banc Du & Rhiwlas Energy Parks, have launched an Early Engagement Program, seeking views on their proposals to develop a wind farm at Nant Mithil.

CPRW, which is urging the communities of New Radnor, Penybont and the surrounding areas to have their say on the scheme, feels the Nant Mithil scheme is “misleadingly named”.

“It seems that this proposal has been named after just one small brook on the southwestern edge of the site, despite it covering almost 2,000ha, or most of Radnor Forest.

“The site covers the western half of this major upland landscape – much of which is Open Access Land – that stretches from Fishpools on the A488 near Bleddfa to just north of the Fforest Inn on the A44 with overall dimensions of almost 10km (6.2 miles) by 6km (3.8 miles).”

CPRW said the proposal is a significant development.

“The proposal for Nant Mithil energy park, in the landscape better known to locals as the Radnor Forest, is a huge development that will dominate the area and in due course would extend its tentacles across hillsides, and surrounding valleys with electricity pylons – when they try to connect it to the National Grid,” a spokesperson said.

“I would urge as many people as possible in local communities to have their say on this proposal.

“Whilst the developers are proposing to have underground power cables from the turbines to the substation, a huge overground infrastructure development of pylons stretching across the landscape would be needed to connect it to the National Grid across the English border.

“There are plenty of ‘oven ready’ sites for wind farm developers where they can plug in directly to the national grid. So, I cannot fathom why Bute Energy would want to develop on the Radnor Forest where the site isn’t even close to being connected.”

Public consultations

Bute Energy will be holding two public consultations on the proposed development (that might include solar):

3pm to 8pm, September 28 at New Radnor Community Centre

3pm to 8pm, September 29 at Penybont District Community Centre

There is also a webinar, 6pm to 7pm on October 4.

