Haverfordwest man charged with murder of Pembrokeshire woman

Dyfed-Powys Police has tonight charged 41-year-old Matthew Harris, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest with the murder of a 52 year old woman.

He is remanded in custody and will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday May 16.

Lisa Fraser of Pembroke Dock was found dead at a property in Military Road at about 8am on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies, the Senior Investigating Officer said: “I’d like to once again thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support while we have carried out our enquiries over the past few days. The information you have offered has no doubt helped us get to this important point in the investigation.

“Lisa’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain firmly with them as we continue our work on this case.”

Yesterday Lisa’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone. Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

