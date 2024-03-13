Hay Festival reveals packed 2024 programme

The Hay Festival has unveiled its packed programme for 2024 with more than 600 in-person events including notable figures from the world of literature, comedy and politics.

The 37th spring edition of the literary festival which takes place in the famed ‘town of books’ Hay-on-Wye will run over 11 days from 23 May to 2 June 2024.

Launching the best new fiction and non-fiction, while offering insights and debate around significant global issues, the programme sees writers, policy makers, pioneers and innovators take part from around the world.

Events offer something for all, beginning with the free schools programme, 23–24 May, and including a vibrant strand for families throughout.

Headline artists include authors Amor Towles, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Cressida Cowell, David Mitchell, Jeff Kinney, Jacqueline Wilson, Sunjeev Sahota, Manon Steffan Ros, Marian Keyes, Michael Morpurgo and Oliver Jeffers.

Politicians include Theresa May, Andy Burnham, Julia Gillard and Rory Stewart will also attend as well as famous musicians Bonnie Tyler, Charlotte Church, Geri Halliwell-Horner and James Blunt.

New projects woven across the Festival include The Platform for new creatives, the daily News Review offering analysis of the latest events, the first-ever Hay Festival Sports Day, and Hay Festival Green, prompting innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

Performances

Late nights at the Festival are given over to great music, comedy and entertainment, while a host of free pop-up activities and performances around the site keeps audience entertained between sessions.

Events will take place across eight stages in the redesigned free-to-enter Festival site at Dairy Meadows.

The site offers a range of spaces for audiences to explore and enjoy, including the Bookshop, Wild Garden, Make & Take Tent, a host of exhibitors and market stalls, cafés and restaurants, and the new Family Garden where young readers can kick-start their creative journeys – as well as in and around Hay-on-Wye, including performances all week at St Mary’s Church.

History

Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “In a year when more voters than ever in history will head to the polls, as at least 64 countries hold their elections, we present a programme to bring people together, respectfully exploring different perspectives and the power of storytelling to unite us.

“With new venues on our free-to-enter Festival site and diverse new projects throughout the programme, this is a festival for everyone. Join us in a world of different ideas.”

Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024 is supported by lead sponsors Baillie Gifford, Welsh Government, Arts Council England and Arts Council Wales, lead media partner the BBC and digital media partner TikTok.

Tickets are on sale now to Hay Festival Members, Patrons and Benefactors and general sale begins at noon this Friday 15 March.

