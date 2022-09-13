‘He would give you his last pound,’ tributes paid to Newport man

The family of a Newport man, who died after being found unresponsive at an address in the city, has paid tribute to him, describing him as “the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone”.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after a 44-year-old man – now named as Richard Thompson – was found unresponsive at an address in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport on Wednesday 31 August by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment, but later moved to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where he died of his injuries.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

“Richard was a kind, caring and loving man, who was gentle and respectful to everyone he met,” a family tribute read.

“He was loved by so many people, especially his family and friends.

“He was the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone.

“We will miss Richard’s sense of humour, his bubbly personality and his addictive laugh, which brought a smile to everyone’s face, even those who didn’t know him.

“He knew how to make people laugh when they were feeling down.

“As a family, we are heartbroken at the loss of Richard, and we respectfully ask for privacy in order to grieve.

“We hope that people will continue to help the police with their enquiries.”

Murder charge

A 33-year-old man from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of murder; he was later charged with this offence and was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

DCI Steve Maloney, the senior investigating officer, said: “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the Shaftesbury area of Newport as enquiries are ongoing. Please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns at this time, and you see officers in the community, then please do stop and talk to us.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may know or have had contact with Richard in the days leading up to Tuesday, August 30, and prior to his death.

“We’re especially keen to speak to anyone who has not been spoken to as part of this investigation to date.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200299671.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.

