Health board apologies after woman waits over 10 months for MRI results

A health board has apologised after a woman was left waiting over 10 months for MRI scan results.

Mrs C Evans (who didn’t want her first name published) was referred by a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) for an MRI scan on her right ankle and foot on May 26 last year.

The scan took place at a mobile unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

However, the Conwy resident is still waiting to find out the results of the scan and a further consultant’s review.

Mrs Evans says that when she tried to chase up her results, she was referred to another phone line that was never answered.

The delay has led to her to pay for private physiotherapy sessions.

Review

Mrs Evans said: “I have been outsourced and ostracised by this Health Board. The extreme delay has resulted in me paying for a private physiotherapist, but the results of the MRI scan have still not been made available.

“My attempts to chase up those results and an appointment for these to be reviewed by a specialist were met with referrals to another phone line which consistently was not answered, and the secretary to the clinic claiming that the scan results were not available because they were held by the private outsource company doing the scans at the mobile unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.”

Aberconwy MS, Janet Finch-Saunders says she contacted the health board about the case on several occasions over an eight month period.

She said: “As the Chairman of the Health Board, Dyfed Edwards, has stated to me in writing, the situation is unacceptable. He has apologised, but Mrs Evans still has not had her results interpreted nor treatment pathway agreed.

“This case highlights that whilst we have a kind and empathetic Chairman, the executive team seem completely unable to resolve cases effectively.

“Only a few weeks ago, I spoke out about delays in breast MRI scan results being sent to patients. It is therefore reasonable to assume that there is a widespread problem with MRI scans and casework management that the Health Board need to urgently tackle.

“I thank Mrs Evans for speaking out about her case and having the courage to stand up for all left waiting by Betsi Cadwaladr for results and treatment.”

The troubled north Wales health board was placed back into special measures for a second time last year.

Dr Nick Lyons, BCUHB’s executive medical director apologised for Mrs Evans’ long wait.

In a statement, he said: “Firstly, I would like to apologise for this patient’s long delay in receiving their results.

“The Health Board is working hard to reduce the numbers of people waiting to be seen for outpatient appointments and any follow-up treatment.

“In some specialties, this has included working with private sector partners to help us see more patients, more quickly.

“We have become aware some experienced delays in their transfer back to the NHS from our private sector partners and we are looking into why this has happened.

“We are very sorry for those delays and are prioritising appointments for these patients.

“We would ask anyone waiting not to get in touch with us, as we will be contacting all those affected within the next four weeks.

