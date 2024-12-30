Health board asks visitors to wear masks and follow ‘correct hand hygiene’

Stephen Price

Four Welsh health boards have asked staff and visitors to wear masks on wards and in clinical settings, and to follow ‘correct hand hygiene’ as the country faces a rise in flu cases.

Anuerin Bevan, Cardiff and Vale, Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda health boards all announced new mask-wearing rules on Friday 27 December.

In social media posts similar to those during the Covid Pandemic, Aneurin Bevan Health Board has shared an image of a patient wearing a blue mask with new guidance on mask wearing, as well as a cartoon style image of hands, highlighting the need to wash hands correctly amid a rise in ‘cold, flu and norovirus’ circulating.

“Effective immediately”

Aneurin Bevan Health Board shared: “Due to rising flu cases, all staff and visitors must wear masks in wards and clinical settings, effective immediately. Masks will be provided at entrances.

“The use of masks and correct hand hygiene will help us to protect vulnerable patients and reduce transmission risks.

“Together, we can safeguard our communities. Thank you for your support!”

Their hand washing post said: “With viruses like colds, flu and norovirus circulating more in the winter, washing your hands regularly is one of the best ways to help protect yourself and others against illness.”

Hospital visitors to Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, are being asked to only attend if they are free of any potential flu-like symptoms, or any sickness symptoms, and visitors will be requested to wear masks before entry to wards.

Seasonal flu is affecting patients on several wards and infection prevention actions are being taken. Visitors are asked to only come if they are free of any infections and to wash hands and wear face masks, which can be provided on the wards.

“Christmas ruined”

Meanwhile, Richard Hughes, Deputy Director of Nursing for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: “This time of year we often see an increase in cases of flu within our communities. Sadly, many people will already have had their Christmas ruined by the virus.

“When flu enters and circulates within a hospital it can cause significant problems, posing a real risk to the health of patients and causing absences among our staff, so we need to do everything we can to keep the virus at bay.

“This week we have seen a high number of patients arriving at our busy emergency departments, where the virus can easily and quickly spread. When someone with flu coughs or sneezes, they can spread the virus in droplets. Wearing a mask protects you from breathing these in and, if you have the flu, it can prevent you from spreading the virus yourself.

“We know that wearing a mask can be uncomfortable for some, but we hope everyone coming into one of our emergency departments will take this small but important step to protect themselves, our patients and our staff as they work hard to keep people’s loved-ones well.”

Cwm Taf Health Board also ask anyone attending the emergency departments at Prince Charles Hospital, the Princess of Wales Hospital, and the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, to put on a mask as soon as they arrive.

People are also asked to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, or to use hand sanitiser where provided.

They ask that if you are unwell with a virus such as flu or Norovirus (a winter sickness bug) please avoid visiting a hospital unless absolutely necessary.

