Health board brings back Covid measures at second hospital

Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) has confirmed that all staff and visitors to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen must wear face masks due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

The announcement follows the decision made earlier this week to reinstate both mask wearing and visiting restrictions at Withybush Hospital.

Visiting will continue at Glangwili but there are restrictions on some wards and the hospital is is urging people to arrange to visit in advance

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “The pandemic has not gone away, and we are grateful for the ongoing support and efforts of our communities to stop the spread, particularly around more vulnerable people.

“These measures will be continually reviewed, and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will ease these restrictions.”

The latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics confirm that Covid infections in Wales increased for the fifth successive week

Published on Friday, the weekly infection survey for the seven days ending 30 June, estimated 149,700 people had Covid, an increase of over 40% from the previous week, equating to 4.93% of the population or around 1 in 20 people.

Hospital admissions

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has also confirmed the increase in cases in the community has led to an increase in the number of people being admitted to and treated in hospital for Covid-19.

The latest available information shows there are now more than 960 Covid-19-related patients in Welsh hospitals and there has also been an increase in the number of people with Covid-19 being treated in critical care.

A large number of NHS staff are currently off work because they have Covid-19.

In a written statement, the minister said: “The NHS has been working incredibly hard to provide planned care for people across Wales and to reduce waiting times, which had built up over the course of the pandemic.

“This task becomes more difficult when pandemic pressures increase.

“Some hospitals have taken the difficult decision to restrict visiting to prevent coronavirus from spreading among patients and staff; others are asking all visitors to wear face coverings.

“We are not making face coverings mandatory in health and care settings , but I would encourage everyone to wear one if they are visiting a healthcare setting and I would also ask people to consider wearing a face covering in crowded indoor public places, while cases of coronavirus are currently high.”

Withybush Hospital

The following measures remain in place at Withybush Hospital sites

All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital to wear masks (unless exempt).

Visiting to inpatients/wards is paused, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister/charge nurse.

People attending an outpatient appointment are asked to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer/relative.

Testing of all inpatients on admission.

Maternity visiting remains unchanged. A designated birth partner can visit following admission to hospital during pregnancy, throughout labour and following birth. A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans.

