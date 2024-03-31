Health board confirms start date for work on new £3 million chemotherapy day unit

Work on a new £3 million chemotherapy day unit will get under way in May.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has confirmed the start date for construction of the new unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

The budget for the new development has been under pressure because of rapidly rising material costs.

However, the health board says it is on-track to nearly double the floor space available for treatment and staff areas to 600 square metres.

Ambition

Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda’s Ceredigion County Director and project director for the development of the new unit, said: “I’m delighted that we will soon realise our ambition for Bronglais Hospital to have a fit-for-purpose unit for cancer patients.

“We have overcome a short delay, and with support from our staff, the Hywel Dda Health Charities, our Board members and our building contractor, building work will soon start. I expect the new £3million unit to be ready to welcome its first patients next year.”

“The project will remodel part of the existing floor area and repurpose accommodation to ensure it meets the needs of staff and patients to deliver a modern and welcoming facility.

“Finally, we owe a huge thank you to the tireless fundraising efforts of our charitable supporters, many of whom are our own staff or members of our Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and Powys communities.

“Their commitment will help us realise a vision that we have held for our patients and staff since 2017. The new facility will be totally unrecognisable compared to today.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

