Health board confirms stroke unit closure

Emily Price

A health board has confirmed the closure of a major acute stroke unit in south Wales amid “severe workforce challenges”.

Stroke service provision at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil will cease to operate from January 6 next year.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (CTMUHB) will instead consolidate acute stroke services onto a single site at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital – over 20 miles away.

Due to roofing issues at the Princess of Wales Hospital, emergency stroke services were moved from Bridgend into the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant in the autumn.

Sustainable

Merthyr Tydfil MS Dawn Bowden said the move took place against a backdrop of workforce difficulties making it “extremely challenging” to provide a “resilient, safe, and sustainable service” for patients living in the CTMUHB area.

Ms Bowden said the health board has been faced with difficulties recruiting stroke consultants due to “long-term sickness” within the stroke workforce.

She said: “This has contributed to unsustainable demand upon our remaining consultant workforce (employed and locum) that must be addressed if we are to continue providing a safe service to patients experiencing a stroke.

“We have worked closely with stroke and other clinical teams to explore opportunities for utilising the workforce in different ways to improve capacity, and are working with neighbouring health boards to explore cross-health board support.

“However, it is clear that we must make immediate, local changes to the way in which services are provided if we are to maintain a safe service that can continue to save lives and reduce the devastating effects of stroke for as many patients as possible.

“We have engaged with Llais on this issue under their emergency changes protocol and will be using the channels available to us to inform the public.”

‘Worrying’

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health, James Evans, said the closure was “worrying” for his constituents in Brecon.

He said: “Powys Teaching Health Board relies on Prince Charles Hospital as the closest stroke centre for residents in south Powys.

“Relocating the service to Llantrisant would double the travel distance and journey time, leading to worse outcomes for patients and placing extra pressure on ambulance services.

“This is yet another example of health boards cutting vital local services while leaving inflated management structures untouched.”

An online petition calling for the acute stroke unit at Prince Charles to be saved has been launched and has so far gained more than 1,500 signatures.

The petitioner, Miss Edwards said: “The proposed shift of services to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital is not only an inconvenience to our team of over 40 personnel but it also escalates the danger to the very people we’re here to help – stroke victims.

“The closure will not only devastate patient care but the impact on families will also be unthinkable, adding to their distress of managing this life-altering condition.”

Diverted

Ambulances transporting patients suffering with a suspected stroke in the CTMUHB area will now be diverted to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

People showing signs of a stroke have been urged to present at the new service location.

Time critical treatment will still be administered for patients that present at Prince Charles Hospital and Princess of Wales Hospital prior to transfer to the stroke unit in Llantrisant.

Nation.Cymru asked the health board whether the medical team at the acute stroke service in Merthyr Tydfil would be dispersed.

The health board said it will make a statement later today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

