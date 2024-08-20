Health board confirms temporary closure of maternity and neonatal services at hospital

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has confirmed the temporary closure of maternity and neonatal services at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

The units at the hospital will close for 12 weeks from Monday 2 September for what are being described as “urgent and essential improvement works”.

The board is spending £1 million to bring the air handling systems and electrical supply in the units up to the required standards, which it says will enable it to “ensure we can continue to deliver safe care for our families”.

Relocated

In a statement the health board warns: “During the 12 week period in which the work will be undertaken, we will be unable to maintain business continuity across the site, and so both the maternity and neonatal teams will be relocated for a short period of time, away from Princess of Wales Hospital.

“If you, or a loved one, have a baby due during this period, your will have already discussed with your community midwife, and decided where your birth will take place.”

Although the hospital will be unable to admit patient while the work is carried out, the Health Board will continue to offer neonatal services as well as midwife and obstetric led maternity services at Prince Charles Hospital.

This includes antenatal ward, induction of labour, labour ward, obstetric theatres, Tair Afon (Alongside Midwifery Unit), postnatal wards and neonatal services. Tirion Birth Centre, the midwifery unit at Royal Glamorgan Hospital is also available.

During the closure there will be no maternity or neonatal specialist teams based at the hospital site, with patients warned: “If you suspect you are in labour, please do not attempt our Accident and Emergency Department as specialist medical and midwifery teams will not be available.”

Further details of the closure and options available to patients are available here.

