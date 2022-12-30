Health board opens Wales’ first training suite to help parents and carers look after seriously ill children at home

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has launched a new training suite to help support parents and carers to look after seriously ill children at home.

The new facility, the first in Wales, will enable them to receive essential training under the supervision of nurses and healthcare professionals.

Set up like a child’s bedroom, the aim of the suite is to provide a safe space to prepare for providing care in the home for children with complex and often changing medical needs.

The project is funded by the charity WellChild, which already supports nine other training suites across the UK.

Specialist nurse

Funding through a grant from The October Club has also supported for the appointment of a specialist Parent Trainer Nurse.

Describing the role as her “dream job” Laura Trustcott-Wright began her career at Great Ormond Street Hospital after graduating from the University of Glamorgan.

“As a WellChild Parent Trainer I am able to support children with complex needs and their families in their journey from hospital to home and continue clinical skills training in community settings in our Health Board area,” she said.

“I feel inspired by the families that I meet every day, and whilst it may be my role to educate, I believe that I am also learning from them continuously.

“I feel privileged to be working alongside some truly inspiring people and feel fortunate that this post has allowed training to be delivered in a family-centred way.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

