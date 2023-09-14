Health board progresses with site selection for new emergency care hospital

Hywel Dda University Health Board members have today discussed the findings of the recent public consultation, on the three potential sites for a new urgent and planned care hospital in the south of the region.

The Board meeting follows the public consultation held between the 23 February and 19 May 2023 that invited the public, health board staff, partner organisations, and the broader community to share their views on site options for an emergency care hospital; two located near Whitland and one near St Clears.

Following consideration of the consultation findings and together with further technical information on the potential three sites, and commercial information, Board members decided to reduce the shortlist of sites for the new urgent and planned care hospital from three sites to two sites.

The Board decided to progress with Tŷ Newydd, Whitland, and the site at St Clears. These sites were chosen following consideration of the consultation report, Equalities Health Impact Assessment, Technical, Biophilic, Clinical and Workforce appraisals.

It was decided that site at Whitland Spring Gardens would not be taken forward for further consideration.

Opinion Research Services (ORS) was commissioned to independently manage the consultation responses.

Their comprehensive report on the consultation findings is now available for review on the health board’s website.

The consultation process for the selection of a site for the new hospital has achieved a Best Practice Quality Assurance from the Consultation institute.

Steve Moore, Chief Executive Officer for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Today’s decision marks a step closer to identifying the site for the planned urgent and planned care hospital that is an important part of our Healthier Mid and West Wales Strategy.

“Our strategy also includes plans for a series of integrated health and care centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire, and investment in Glangwili and Withybush hospitals to ensure they continue to provide important care for our communities.

“Our new hospital will be a pivotal piece in enhancing specialist care services in Hywel Dda and will enable us to provide a sustainable hospital model fit for future generations.”

The health board submitted plans to the Welsh Government, in early 2022, which if successful, could result in the region of £1.3billion investment into health and care in west Wales.

The foundation of the plan is to bring as much care as possible closer to people’s homes, with plans for multiple integrated health and care centres, designed with local communities, across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The board meeting was open to members of the public and available to view online.

The Board papers that were discussed at the meeting, which included further technical information relating to the three sites, can be accessed on the health board’s website.

Lee Davies, Executive Director of Strategy and Planning a Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are very grateful to members of the public, staff, partner organisations, and the wider community for their active participation in the public consultation process regarding the new hospital site.

“Their valuable insights and thoughtful feedback have provided a solid foundation for the Board’s discussions and decision-making process.

“The Health Board looks forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders and communities as we work together towards the creation of a sustainable and comprehensive healthcare model for the region.”

Following today’s decision, the health board will continue its planning and development process.

On the basis that the Programme Business Case receives endorsement from Welsh Government, the Strategic Outline Case will be presented to Board, and is the next step in attaining funding and support.

The board anticipates this is likely towards the end of the year.

