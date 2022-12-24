Health board urges people to stay away from hospitals if poorly

Swansea Bay Health Board is asking people not to visit its hospital if they have any symptoms of respiratory infection – even if they have tested negative for Covid.

The health board made the appeal after seeing a sharp rise in confirmed cases of flu, Covid and several other viral respiratory infections across its hospitals.

The number of patients with respiratory infections has more than doubled in the past five days and the board’s infection control team has confirmed that a range of respiratory viruses are now highly likely to be circulating on most if not all wards.

People are being advised to stay home, even if they test negative for Covid as they may have another respiratory virus like flu which could be passed on to a vulnerable patient or member of staff.

Hospitals are also taking a number of measures to bring down infection rates, including re-introducing mask-wearing in all wards, clinical areas and public areas.

Vulnerable

Director of Public Health, Dr Keith Reid said: “We would ask those who are visiting relatives and friends in hospital not to attend our hospitals if they have fever, cough or sniffles to avoid spreading illness among patients.

“While this is a difficult ask, especially at this time of year, it’s vitally important that we do everything we can, together, to minimise flu and Covid in our hospitals.

“Covid and influenza rates are rising in our communities again and will rise further as people continue to mix over the holiday season.

“While Covid vaccination coverage of vulnerable groups is good following the autumn booster campaign the uptake of influenza vaccination has been lower.

“Vaccination remains available for eligible people through general practice and community pharmacies.”

Please follow this link for more details about Covid and flu vaccinations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

