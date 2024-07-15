Health chiefs confirm end of Gwent measles outbreak

Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed that the measles outbreak in Gwent which was identified in April has now concluded.

Seventeen linked cases of measles were confirmed during the outbreak.

Health officials conducted extensive contact tracing during the outbreak to minimise transmission of the highly infectious virus and no new cases have been identified since 20 May.

Support

Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for PHW and Chair of the Outbreak Control Team, said: “Thanks to the hard work of colleagues across the NHS and the support of parents in Gwent, we have been able to control the spread of measles in the community and bring this outbreak to a close.

“I give my sincere thanks to the parents of children who have had measles, or whose children have been in contact with measles who have followed public health advice and prevented the spread of measles in their communities.

“I would also thank those parents who have taken their children to receive the MMR vaccine or have completed their own course of MMR vaccination.

“Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious and life-changing complications. While this outbreak has been brought to a close, it is vital that parents continue to ensure their children are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

“This is the safest and most effective way to protect them – receiving two doses of this vaccine is over 95 percent effective at preventing measles.

“Vaccination is also vital in helping to prevent future outbreaks. As we head into the summer, I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents and carers to ensure their children are fully vaccinated ahead of attending any mass events. Measles spreads very easily when people are in close proximity to each other.

“It is also important for people to get vaccinated if they are travelling over the summer, especially to places where MMR vaccination rates are low.”

Measles can be a serious illness for children but can be caught at any age. Parents and carers can check the MMR vaccine status of their child by checking their child’s red book or visiting their local health board website.

The first dose of MMR is usually given to babies at 12 months of age and the second just after three years of age.

Adults who have never had measles or the MMR vaccine and who are in close contact with children or work in high risk settings are also urged to ensure they speak to their GP about vaccination.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

