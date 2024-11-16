Health chiefs issue mouth cancer warning

A new report from Public Health Wales has warned that people with symptoms of mouth cancer are not seeking medical advice early enough.

Over half of all mouth cancers are diagnosed at either stage 3 or 4 (the most advanced stages of cancer) with men most likely to leave it too long before seeing a medical professional.

The latest data for Wales shows there is a year-on-year increase in mouth cancer incidence which is highest in the most deprived areas of the country.

Risk factors

The main risk factors for this type of cancer are sunlight (lip), tobacco and alcohol (tongue and floor of mouth) and the human papilloma virus (back of the mouth).

In 2023, most referrals for mouth cancer diagnosis came from GPs rather than from dentists.

Mouth cancer occurs twice as often in men as in women with cases peaking in those between 60 and 69 years old.

More men also die of mouth cancer in Wales than women. The latest figures show that nearly 120 men died of mouth cancer in Wales in 2022.

65% of people survive a mouth cancer diagnosis at five-years, and that figure is improving in the 15-54 year old age group.

The tongue is one of the most common areas where mouth cancer can develop, although it can be found in other areas of the mouth.

Symptoms of mouth cancer can be mistaken for other problems in your mouth like ulcers, candidal infections or white patches, highlighting the importance of a medical diagnoses.

Symptoms include:

a mouth ulcer in your mouth that lasts more than 3 weeks

a red or white patch inside your mouth

a lump inside your mouth or on your lip

pain inside your mouth

difficulty swallowing

difficulty speaking or a hoarse (croaky) voice

a lump in your neck or throat

losing weight without trying

Professor Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Public Health at Public Health Wales, said: “As with all cancers, early diagnosis means prompt treatment to target cancers before they spread.

“If anyone notices one of the warning signs, they should either see their dental professional or their GP. It is also essential to attend routine dental check-ups as dental professionals are trained to spot the early signs of mouth cancer.”

