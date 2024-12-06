Health chiefs publish new guide to help parents who are worried their child may be vaping

Public Health Wales (PHW) has published a new guide to help parents and carers who are worried their child may be vaping.

The guide is published following a recent report published by PHW detailed an increase in vaping among youngsters in Wales.

According to the data published by PHW and The School Health Research Network, almost one-in-six year 11 students in Wales (15.9 per cent) are regularly using vapes and over 45 per cent of students in year 11 say they have tried a vape.

Tips

The guide includes tips for how to spot the potential signs of vaping, and how to approach a conversation about it.

It also advises parents that they should try and have an open conversation with their child, and to try to stay positive.

Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “We know from a recent report published by Public Health Wales that vaping is on the increase amongst young people in Wales, as it is across the UK.

“This means that parents and carers are going to be concerned about this, and will be looking for guidance on how they should approach the subject with their child. This guide is there to help them.

“The key thing is to have open conversations with your loved ones. Stay calm, don’t panic – and crucially try to stay positive.

“Choose a good time for a proper discussion. For example, if you’ve just found vapes in their room, wait until you’ve calmed down before talking to them.

“If you’re concerned about your child vaping, you don’t have to cope with the situation on your own. You can talk to your GP or call Help Me Quit on 0800 085 2219 for advice and support.”

Mood swings

The guide stresses that many signs of vaping are also signs of normal adolescent growth, such as mood swings, so parents should not jump to conclusions.

As most vapes contain nicotine, regular use can lead to nicotine dependence, causing cravings and withdrawal symptoms if trying to quit. Nicotine addiction can affect concentration, learning and studying.

Withdrawal can disrupt sleep, cause headaches, and impact mental health and mood.

The new guide will be published on the Public Health Wales website here.

