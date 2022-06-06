Health officials confirm third monkeypox case in Wales

Public Health Wales has confirmed a new case of monkeypox has been identified in Wales, taking the total number of cases to three.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 73 more cases have also been confirmed in England, alongside two more in Scotland.

As of June 5, there were 302 cases, including 287 in England, 10 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and three in Wales.

Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said: “The case is being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.”

“We are reassuring people that monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the general public is low.

“It is usually a mild self-limiting illness, and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.

“Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

“A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

“Everyone is being asked to be aware of the monkeypox symptoms, but it is important that gay and bisexual men are alert as it’s believed to be spreading in sexual networks.

“Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”

Cases of monkeypox in the UK, including in Wales, are reported on the UKHSA website.

