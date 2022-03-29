Health officials urge people to continue to quarantine if they have Covid

Health Officials are urging people in Wales to continue to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19

Following the latest easing of Covid restrictions, it is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate but Public Health Wales is stressing the medical advice is unchanged and people should still quarantine if they have the virus.

Covid cases in Wales are currently at a high level linked to increased mixing following the easing of restrictions and the increased transmissibility of the BA2 sub-type of the Omicron variant, which has swept across Wales in recent weeks.

In the seven days up to 24 March 14,235 people tested positive for Covid, in Wales, raising the infection rate to 451.5 per 100,000 people, the highest level recorded since early February.

Highly infectious

Dr Meng Khaw, National Director, Health Protection and Screening Services at PHW, said: “While we are currently seeing a high level of cases of Coronavirus in Wales, this is not translating into a rise in numbers of people needing ICU treatment – largely because of the high number of people who have been vaccinated.

“However, Coronavirus is still an unpleasant, highly infectious illness, and even though the legal requirement to self-isolate when testing positive has now lifted, I would remind everyone that the medical advice is still to isolate for at least five full days.

“In addition, wearing masks in crowded indoor areas, washing hands regularly, and ensuring adequate ventilation will help to prevent the transmission of the virus and protect more vulnerable people.

“Coronavirus has not gone away, and it is clear that the single best thing you can do to protect yourself and the people around you is to get vaccinated.

“If you develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, the public health advice remains that you should self-isolate immediately in order to protect others, and get a Coronavirus test.”

Lateral flow tests

On Monday, the Welsh Government confirmed free lateral flow tests for the public will no longer be available from this Thursday, 31 March.

Wednesday is the last day the public will be able to book a PCR test if they have symptoms and all PCR testing sites in Wales will close on Thursday.

From Friday (1 April) the government’s advice is to use a lateral flow test if you have Covid symptoms.

These can be ordered here…. or by calling 119.

If you test positive, you should report your results at www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result and isolate for a minimum of five full days and take lateral flow tests on day five and day six (if both negative) before leaving isolation.

Self-isolation payments for people who test positive will continue to be paid until June.

