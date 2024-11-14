Health Secretary ‘understands concerns of parents criticised by private firm involved in review of failing maternity unit

Martin Shipton

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has told parents campaigning for improved services at a failing maternity unit that he understands their concerns about a statement critical of them issued by a private consultancy firm advising the health board that runs the unit.

Niche Consulting is being paid to advise Swansea Bay University Health Board over the handling of a review into Singleton Hospital’s maternity unit in Swansea.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales concluded in September 2023 that the safety and wellbeing of mothers and babies could not be guaranteed at the unit.

The Welsh Government has refused to order a public inquiry into the scandal, leaving the health board to organise a review that has failed to gain the confidence of many parents.

Medical negligence

Rob and Sian Channon’s five-year-old son Gethin suffered serious brain damage when he was born at the unit, due to medical negligence, and his parents have been at the forefront of the campaign for improvements.

The Channons and other parents were shocked by a briefing document published by Niche that accused them and, by implication, Nation.Cymru of running an unfair campaign against the unit and what parents see as the deeply flawed review process.

Niche’s document, written by the consultancy’s chief executive Kate Jury, argued that “a concerted campaign of misinformation should [not] be allowed to stand as ‘matters of fact’ and to disrupt a review in the public interest”.

She continued: “This review has, in the last few months, been subject to a targeted campaign of misinformation from a range of communication sources, in the press and on social media. This has included harmful allegations, some of which have been personal in nature, involving in some cases, very concerning content. This campaign has sought to polarise debate and undermine public confidence in the review in all aspects, in its current form.”

Independent review

Many parents have no faith in the health board’s attempts to get a supposedly independent review of the unit underway, and recently announced that they are setting up a review of their own with the help of experts.

Mr Miles has now answered an email he was sent by the Channons and other parents in which they requested a meeting with him. He states in his letter: “Over the last few weeks, I have spent a considerable amount of time reviewing previous correspondence and briefings to ensure that I am fully sighted on all issues. I have also spoken several times with the Chair of the health board.

“I have been informed by the health board Chair that there has been a recent meeting with Dr Denise Chaffer, the interim chair of the independent review and Ann Ridley the engagement lead for the review and one family. I believe that Ann Ridley has also offered to hold a further meeting with members of the Swansea Bay Maternity Support Group and that this is being considered. It would be helpful for you all to meet with Ann to ensure that findings of the family led review you are undertaking can be integrated fully into the independent review. It is essential that families’ voices are at the heart of this review.

“I understand your concerns about the statement issued by Niche Consulting. In my discussions with the Chair of the health board she assures me that she has discussed your concerns with the organisation.

“Clearly, this is a very complex and difficult situation for you and it is important that we ensure that the review of maternity care and safety in the health board is managed appropriately, ensuring that the views, feelings and experiences of families are incorporated into the final report and that they will be used to improve maternity care for all.

“I am concerned about the length of time this process is taking, although I do appreciate that this is a complex process, which needs to be undertaken correctly. I have been told that the review is making progress, the clinical reviews are underway, letters have been sent to families, a number of engagement events have taken place and the self-referral process is open.

“At its November Board meeting, the health board will consider an interim report from the leadership and governance work stream of the independent review. I am determined to ensure that this review is completed on time and that it will deliver the outcomes and findings we require. I am assured that this is now happening and that you as families are in contact with the interim Chair and the engagement lead for the independent review.

“Therefore, might I suggest that a meeting would be more beneficial once you have completed your family led review and we can discuss the findings.I would like to reassure you that I am maintaining close oversight over the process and if needed will take appropriate action.”

Apology

Mr Channon told Nation.Cymru: “We welcome that the Health Secretary shares our concerns about Niche Consulting. These aren’t concerns that will go away while this organisation is running the review in all but name, controlling several different areas at once. We cannot work with Niche Consulting following their attack on parents, nor with those who facilitate them. We have asked for an apology but nothing has been forthcoming.

“The Health Secretary should take decisive action and follow the advice of [leading UK maternity expert and campaigner] Donna Ockenden and the wishes of families to scrap the review and commission a truly independent review with families at the centre.

“The current situation benefits no one and does nothing to ensure the safety of mothers and babies in Swansea. A view we will reflect strongly in our meeting with Mr Miles. As an MS for an area covered by this Health Board [Neath] he owes it to his constituents.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

