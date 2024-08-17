Heart attack survivor says £358 million critical care hospital ‘isn’t working’

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

A 61-year-old man had to wait five days for a hospital bed after suffering two heart attacks.

He is now pointing out that the £358 million critical care hospital which opened in 2020 “isn’t working”.

Phillip Churchill was rushed to The Grange Hospital, Cwmbran on August 8 after suffering a heart attack, he was then left on a trolly for four days.

He waited on a trolley from 7pm August 8, to 3am on August 12 before he was finally found a bed.

Arrival

When Mr Churchill arrived he said he was seen in a “decontamination” shower room as there was nowhere else for him to be assessed.

He said that while this was not ideal, it was a minor problem compared to not receiving treatment and being on a trolley for four days.

Medics told Mr Churchill they were unable to perform an angiogram, which would determine what treatment he needed, as he did not have a bed on the cardiology ward.

“Until the angiogram is done nothing can move forward,” said Mr Churchill: “I’ve raised it with the nurses every shift but all they’ve said is they are waiting for a bed.”

Even when he was given a bed on August 12, it still was not on the cardiology ward.

Scared

“The nursing staff are fantastic, they are absolutely brilliant and look after you to the very best of their abilities but the point I’m making is the place isn’t working,” said Mr Churchill

Mr Churchill, who had a quadruple heart by-pass operation in 2015, was given blood tests over the weekend, where the doctors discovered that he had suffered a second heart attack while on the trolly.

“I’m absolutely frightened to death as I’d not felt the heart attack on either Saturday or Sunday and worried I could just drop,” said Mr Churchill.

The hospital has been beset by problems around waiting times at its emergency department and capacity issues as it was only intended to treat patients transferred by ambulance, or sent by other medical professionals.

“I’m now bed blocking, had I been dealt with I maybe could have been home by now. I thought if I make a complaint it perhaps might not happen to someone else.”

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board never imagined patients from the area would attend.

Response

A spokesperson for the Health Board said: “We’re very sorry that Mr Churchill is unhappy with his current care at the Grange University Hospital.

“We cannot discuss an individual’s care but can confirm that we have spoken with Mr Churchill and his medical team to discuss his concerns, and his treatment and investigations are being progressed.

“All of our teams are working to reduce the delays within the Emergency Department and Assessment Units to ensure patients are transferred to the appropriate areas as quickly as possible.”

