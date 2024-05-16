Heart of Wales Line launch new circular walks from stations

A new website has launched featuring a series of scenic circular walks from stations along the Heart of Wales Line to coincide with National Walking Month. The website, created by the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership, features an array of engaging content, including a series of short circular walks originating from railway stations along the line, meticulously mapped out by walking guide Lisa Denison of Quiet Walks.

One of the distinctive features of the newly launched website is its emphasis on bilingualism, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Wales.

The circular walks are presented in both English and Welsh, providing accessibility to a wider audience and championing the Welsh language and culture.

Each walk is accompanied by comprehensive route instructions, Ordnance Survey maps, and GPX files, ensuring ease of navigation for both novice and seasoned hikers.

Nationwide celebration

The launch of the new website and the introduction of circular walks from stations along the Heart of Wales Line coincide with National Walking Month, a nationwide celebration of walking and its benefits to health, well-being, and the environment.

As communities across the country embrace the joys of outdoor exploration, the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership invites travellers and locals alike to discover the hidden gems nestled along the picturesque railway route.

“Wonderful new circular walks”

Commenting on the launch, Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Officer said: “We are delighted with the new layout of the website. There is so much information packed into it, it is easy to navigate and more accessible for all users.

“With a lot of patience and expertise provided by Neil from Touchdown Design it is now a much cleaner user experience which looks as good on mobile as it does on desktop.

“This has allowed us to increase the amount of walks hosted on the site, with these wonderful new circular walks from stations along the line, some of which link with the Heart of Wales Line Trail.”

Showcase

Lisa Denison, Quiet Walks said: “The new website showcases the walks from Heart of Wales Line stations brilliantly. I really hope that anyone wanting to do these short scenic circular walks along the line can now do so confidently, using the materials developed. The walks are nice and easy and they complement the longer walks on the trail ”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead for Transport for Wales said: “At TfW we want to encourage more people to travel sustainably, and these walks are great for those who want to explore somewhere new. We already have a number of family walks and guided walks from stations and we’re hoping these will be just as popular”

To learn more about the circular walks and plan your next excursion, visit www.heart-of-wales.co.uk

