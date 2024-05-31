Heartwarming documentary tells story of Patagonians who make journey of a lifetime to Wrexham

A new documentary chronicles the heartwarming story of five Patagonian Wrexham AFC fans who make a journey of a lifetime to reconnect with their Welsh heritage.

From the makers of Welcome to Wrexham in partnership with United Airlines ‘ReUnited’ follows Matias, Rocio, David, and father and son Ricardo and Felipe, as they travel 7,604 miles from southern Argentina to the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

153 of the group’s ancestors emigrated from Wales in 1865 to set up a Welsh settlement in the remote Patagonian province of Chubut.

Patagonia is home to the largest population of Welsh people living outside of Wales.

There are currently over 6,000 Welsh speakers there – the second highest volume of Welsh speakers anywhere in the world.

The 30 minute documentary sees front of shirt sponsor United fly the five fans to the very same shores their ancestors set sail from 160 years ago in a quest to preserve their way of life, culture and language.

On arrival in Wrexham, just in time for St David’s Day, they are welcomed as family into the heart of the community.

Their emotional journey reaches its climax as they attend their first ever Wrexham AFC match and meet Club Co-Chairman, Rob McElhenny.

Popularity

The club was purchased by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2021.

The Emmy award-winning show “Welcome to Wrexham” saw the team, town and fans surge in global popularity.

Wrexham AFC competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid – but for the 2024/25 season it will compete in League One – the third tier – after securing a second consecutive promotion.

Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world.

Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup.

Community

The goal of Reynolds and McElhenney is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

The ReUnited documentary is available here.

It will also be available onboard United flights from August 2024 as part of its inflight entertainment programme.

