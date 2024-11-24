Heavy rain, floods and gales hit Wales as Storm Bert continues to cause disruption

Homes and cars are underwater as Storm Bert continues to take its destructive toll on Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 100 flood warnings and alerts across the country, with bridges shut and roads closed.

Rising waters have been reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare, with landslides in north Wales.

Pontypridd

Videos and pictures being shared on social media show parts of Pontypridd underwater, with cars submerged and homeowners bailing out their properties next to the River Taff.

The Pontypridd Parkrun Facebook page said: “Our park has been flooded again whilst we do not know the full extent of any damage yet, initial pictures do not look good.”

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, following a landslide on Saturday.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said all the occupants were being assessed by ambulance services away from the scene “somewhere warm”.

In a post on social media, the service said: “Firefighters assisted occupants from a property … which was flooded with water and debris.

“The property has sustained substantial damage due to the force of the landslide.”

It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, north Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.

The Met Office warned Storm Bert is likely to cause “further heavy rain” and flooding for large parts of southern Wales until 1pm on Sunday, with a yellow rain warning in place.

Sunday’s weather warning for heavy rain covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

There is also a weather warning for strong wind, in place until 21:00 GMT, covering Anglesey, Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

The Met Office said the worst of the rain was expected to clear by early afternoon on Sunday, but a few places, particularly over hills, may see an additional 30-40mm (1.1-1.6in).

Severn Bridge

Roads have also seen massive disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire closed in both directions due to strong winds.

National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Rail lines have also been affected, with the Conwy Valley line, which runs from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the Heart of Wales lines – Swansea to Shropshire – are set to be closed for the rest of Sunday.

Responding to the floods, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales Central, Heledd Fychan, said:“My thoughts, first and foremost, are with those affected by the floods overnight.

“After the devastating floods of 2020, Labour refused to hold an independent inquiry into flooding in Wales despite calling for one in England.

“With flooding becoming more extreme and more frequent, we must make sure this time that lessons are learnt, and greater support given to communities.

“My team and I will be focused today and in the coming days in providing practical support to those impacted, but in the Senedd, I will continue to be a voice for flooded communities and continue to campaign on the issue.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

