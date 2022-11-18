Caerphilly Senedd member’s tweets breach Senedd code of conduct for a second time
A Caerphilly’s Senedd member’s tweets have broken the Senedd’s code of conduct for a second time.
The institution’s standards commissioner Douglas Bain investigated a tweet send by Hefin David in March, which he apologised for and deleted soon after sending it.
It’s the second time that Labour MS Hefin David has landed in hot water over his use of Twitter, after being found in breach of the code of conduct for calling someone a “coc oen” in 2019.
This time, the exact nature of the tweet was not included in the report “as we consider it may cause further distress to the subject and their family to do so, particularly as they were not the complainant”.
In his report to the standards committee, Mr Bain says Senedd members “are rightly required to show leadership and to be exemplars of good behaviour”.
He added that the “abusive use of social media reflects badly on him but also tends to bring the Senedd into disrepute” and that Hefin David’s conduct “fell very far below the required standards”.
Hefin David was elected at the Senedd election in 2016 and successfully defended his seat in 2021.
He looks like a deviant, so no surprise that he acts like one!
His ‘your mum’ joke a while back was one of the funniest things I’ve seen on twitter.
Will he now be suspended for a period of time from the Senedd? as others have been in the past. Or is there one rule for labour members of the Senedd and another rule for others?
Well, Twitter will be bankrupt in a week or so anyway.
Only Twits use Twitter now…
He’s an odious individual. Who voted for him?