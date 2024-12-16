Help to Buy Wales scheme extended until September 2026

The Help to Buy Wales scheme has been extended by the Welsh Government for a further 18 months.

The current scheme is set to close for applications at the end of March 2025, however, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has today confirmed an extension until September 2026.

The scheme aims to helps people who might otherwise be unable to afford to buy a home.

Launch

Since its launch in January 2014 it has helped more than 14,000 households to become homeowners.

Confirming the extension of the scheme, Jayne Bryant said: “Help to Buy Wales has been a cornerstone of our housing strategy, supporting thousands of people to achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners.

“While the previous UK Government ended Help to Buy in England in 2023, Wales has continued to offer this vital support and this extension reaffirms our commitment to helping more people secure a home.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure the scheme meets the needs of homebuyers and supports the housing market.”

Boost

The extension will also be a boost for the 50 developers and SMEs registered with Help to Buy Wales.

The Welsh Government says it will continue to work with UK Finance, the Home Builders Federation, the Federation of Master Builders, and the Development Bank of Wales to deliver the scheme.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

