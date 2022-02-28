Herd of 40 Welsh mountain ponies taken in by rescue charity after death of owner

A herd of 40 Welsh mountain ponies has had to be taken in by rescue charities after the sudden death of their owner.

World Horse Welfare say they were contacted about the ponies late last year as the owner’s distraught family was unable to take on their day-to-day care.

In December, World Horse Welfare and the Horse and Pony Protection Association worked together to round up the Welsh Mountain Ponies from the farm in the north of Wales and, after a vet had checked that they were fit to travel, arrange suitable accommodation.

It is also believed that some of the mares are pregnant, so they are expecting some more pint-sized ponies to be born in the coming months.

Rae Andrews, Field Officer from World Horse Welfare, said that the fact that they were able to find homes for them all was a testament to the way the different organisations worked together.

“Cases involving large numbers of horses or ponies are unfortunately frequent, and always pose a logistical problem to find spaces to take them all in at one time,” he said.

“This case also highlights the importance of considering that difficult thing: what will happen when we are no longer there? – and making plans for the provision of your animals once you are gone.”

World Horse Welfare was able to take in 14, which were moved to the charity’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre near Blackpool.

The Horse and Pony Protection Association took in six ponies, and two other charities stepped in to house the remaining ponies, with five going to Bransby Horses and the remainder to Blue Cross. One pony was rehomed directly to a friend of the family.

Maria Kavanagh, Manager at Blue Cross animal rehoming centre in Rolleston, Staffordshire said that she was happy to join other charities when large groups of vulnerable horses needed rehoming.

“This family did absolutely the right thing in getting help for this group and no owner should find themselves abandoning horses when they can no longer cope as charities will always offer support whenever possible,” she said.

“Eleven geldings went to our Burford Centre and a mare and foal are with the Rolleston team and will soon be looking for loving new homes.”

Anyone that needs to rehome a horse can find help here.

