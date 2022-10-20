Here we go again: Tory members should have role in choosing next PM says 1922 Committee Chairman
The chairman of the body that elects and defenestrates leaders of the Conservative Party has said that he hopes that members will have a say in choosing the next Prime Minister.
It had been expected that the Conservative Party would bypass members completely after a protracted leadership contest to choose Liz Truss, who has today resigned as Prime Minister.
But 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady has said he expects Tory members to be involved in choosing a new party leader.
Asked if the party faithful will be included in the process, he told reporters: “Well, that is the expectation.
“So the reason I’ve spoken to the party chairman and I discussed the parameters of a process is to look at how we can make the whole thing happen, including the party being consulted, by Friday next week.”
Sir Graham added: “I think we’re deeply conscious of the imperative in the national interest of resolving this clearly and quickly.”
He said he expected the new leader to be in place by Friday, October 28.
“I have spoken to the party chairman Jake Berry and he has confirmed that it will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday the 28th of October,” he said.
“So we should have a new leader in place before the fiscal statement which will take place on the 31st.”
If it gets to a Tory members vote again it will just highlight our broken democracy and the need for a GE. For Wales, ultimately, we really need independence. I believe we have the qualities to make our country far more prosperous, fair and equal than the corrupted, ideology filled Union.
0.4% of those who can vote in the UK were allowed to choose in the tory race between Truss and Sunak. Democracy?
No they shouldn’t. They are the rs holes who voted in Boris and Lizard. Their judgment is impaired.
Why should the elderly and obsolete choose who governs the young and useful?