Heritage trail launched to promote town’s ‘fascinating’ history

A Welsh town is looking to attract a wave of new tourists this year with a guided heritage trail that’s been set up to promote its “long and fascinating history”.

Organisers in the town of Bridgend say the trail has been put together so both locals and visitors can find out more about some of the town’s well-known buildings as well as its “historic events and colourful local characters”.

The plans will now allow members of the public to follow a route that includes 28 locations to visit around the town centre along with QR codes and six physical interpretation panels.

These include landmarks such as Newcastle Castle, the scheduled monument of Old Stone Bridge that was built in 1425, Elder Street, and the popular Brewery Fields rugby ground.

It is part of a project that was carried out by Bridgend County Borough Council in partnership with Bridgend Town Council, Bridgend Civic Trust, and funded by Welsh Government as part of the Transforming Towns programme.

A council spokesperson said: “The trail takes you on a journey to find out more about some of the town’s historic buildings and events along with some colourful local characters.

“Find out who brought the first piped drinking fountain to the town, how the community raised money to adopt naval craft in support of the Second World War effort, why Chapel Street is known locally as Irish Lane.”

Members of the public will be able to access the trail by downloading the PDF leaflet online, scanning a series of QR codes along the route, or picking up a copy of the map from town centre locations such as the council’s civic offices, Carnegie House, or Bridgend Library.

Councillor Neelo Farr said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this new experience, which brings Bridgend town centre’s heritage to life. The trail, which is a project identified in the Bridgend Town Centre Regeneration Masterplan, is a fun activity for groups such as schools, families, or individuals and visitors. It’s also the perfect fact finder for history enthusiasts and those with an interest in the local area.

“The project was created in response to consultation feedback with the public, which showed that heritage is important to local people and that the many heritage assets of Bridgend town centre could be its unique selling point. Our historic environment contributes to our sense of identity – this trail is an opportunity to learn more about Bridgend’s history, nurturing a deeper connection to residents and visitors alike.”

