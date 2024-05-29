‘He’s doing a good job’ – Starmer backs Gething ahead of confidence vote

Emily Price

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has given his backing to Vaughan Gething ahead of next week’s confidence motion.

Sir Keir told reporters on the General Election campaign trail in Worcester: “He is doing a good job, he was elected in and I’m looking forward to being with him in this campaign where we will campaign together for, what I hope will be, the next Labour government.”

The Welsh First Minister will face a motion of no confidence in the Senedd on Wednesday (June 5) following rows over donations and deleted messages.

The Welsh Conservatives tabled the motion following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Next week Senedd Members will have the chance to have their say on Vaughan Gething’s judgment, his transparency, and his truthfulness.

“The litany of unanswered questions has paralysed the Welsh Government to the point that Gething has been completely unable to take action to address record NHS waiting lists, sliding educational attainment and high economic inactivity.

“It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”

Donation

Concerns were raised about Mr Gething’s judgement after Nation.Cymru revealed that he accepted a £200,000 donation from a man twice convicted of environmental offences during his campaign to become Welsh Labour leader.

A poll conducted earlier this month revealed that the majority of Welsh voters believe the First Minister should return the money.

58 per cent of those polled said they would support an independent inquiry into the scandal whilst only 15 per cent were opposed or strongly opposed to such a probe.

Mr Gething says he hasn’t “done anything outside of the rules”.

The UK Labour Party refused to accept the £31,000 which was left over from the campaign.

The First Minister says the left over cash will be offered to “progressive causes” instead.

Covid messages

Mr Gething launched Labour’s General Election campaign in Llandudno last week where he was joined by Deputy Party Leader Angela Raynor whilst Sir Keir was in Scotland.

The First Minister was accused of dodging press at the event after he declined interviews with the Morning Star, Wales Online and several other news outlets.

Following pushback from media representatives, Ms Raynor agreed to take part in interviews.

Mr Gething has also been criticised for refusing to show any evidence to explain why he sacked junior minister Hannah Blythyn.

A previously unseen iMessage sent during the Covid-19 pandemic was revealed by Nation.Cymru earlier this month.

It appeared to show the then health minister’s intention to delete a discussion with ministers because it could be subject to freedom of information legislation.

Ms Blythyn was accused of being the source of the leaked message – an allegation she denied saying: “Integrity is all in politics and I retain mine.”

