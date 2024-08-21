Highest number of school leavers progressing straight to labour market in 15 years

According to recent data, there has been a significant increase in the number of students entering the workforce immediately after completing Year 11.

Wales’s national careers advice service, Careers Wales has shared that this percentage is the highest it has been since 2008 at 9%.

As exam results are released, the Welsh Government is urging young people in Wales to explore the various options and support available to them in their post-school or college endeavours.

However, despite seeing this rise in Year 11 students entering the workforce, the majority still choose to pursue full-time education (FTE) as their preferred path.

Support

Figures also showed that young women in Wales were more likely to stay in education, compared to their male counterparts. In Year 13, there was a notable difference of 9.2% points between the number of young women and men continuing in full-time education.

Thanks to the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, all young people in Wales have access to a variety of support to assist them in their journeys. The Young Person’s Guarantee was established to ensure all under-25s in Wales can access support to gain a place in education or training, find a job, or become self-employed.

Working Wales provides free and impartial careers advice and guidance to school and college leavers, offering support to help young people confidently navigate their next steps.

Case study

Upon completing her A-levels, 18-year-old Sophie Seymour from Newport successfully secured an apprenticeship, choosing a different path than most young women, who typically opt to continue in education.

Sophie faced uncertainty when she received her results, leading her to explore various paths before ultimately securing an apprenticeship with the guidance of her Working Wales adviser.

She explained: “An apprenticeship had never really been a part of my plan. I originally thought I wanted to be a flight attendant, and then I thought I wanted to be a teacher or a police officer. I even applied for some university courses, before I realised that this wasn’t the right pathway for me. I was really confused about what to do.”

Sophie successfully secured an apprenticeship in a local travel agent. However, when it came time for her interview, she sought guidance from Working Wales, following a recommendation from her friend.

Sophie added: “I was really excited about the apprenticeship, because I loved the idea of working in travel, but I get anxious, especially during interviews. I was worried that my nerves might affect my chances of securing the position. My careers adviser, Shawney, was incredibly helpful in preparing me.”

“Shawney helped with practice questions to make sure that I felt confident, and when I had doubts, she really encouraged me that I was doing well. She also gave me exercises to help me stop tapping and fidgeting when I became nervous, which was a big help.”

Thanks to the support Sophie received, she passed her interview and secured her apprenticeship at the travel agent.

Sophie said, “Having someone to talk to, who had a deep understanding of the process and knew about all the different options available to me was invaluable. Because she understood how stressful the interview was for me, I felt like she was just so much more understanding of my needs and how to work with me.”

Importance

With a new wave of young people beginning to lay the foundations of their careers, it’s important to understand the future needs of the Welsh economy. The need for a tech literate workforce is growing, with new data showing that the number of online job adverts asking for Microsoft Excel has doubled in the last 3 years in Wales.

This was something Sophie was conscious of when she was at school. She said: “I did an IT A-level as I know so many different jobs involve technology, and I wanted to make sure that I had the necessary skills employers are looking for.”

Nikki Lawrence, Chief Executive of Careers Wales, said: “Stories like Sophie’s showcase the importance of young people reaching out for support at whatever stage they feel they need it most. Providing both practical and compassionate advice is fundamental to our offering, and it is inspiring to hear what an impact this has.

“Sophie’s story also reminds us that there are different options available for young people receiving their results, and it’s important that they are aware they can explore any of these routes.

“As always, we’re here to help anyone who might need support after getting their results this summer. We can offer expert advice and guidance to help young people access routes they might not have previously considered to achieve their goals.

“Young people have a lot on their minds, especially at this time of year, and we know that some people can become overwhelmed with making choices about their future careers or might not know the options available to them. There is the right path out there for everyone, and our Working Wales careers advisers are here to help them take the first steps towards finding that.”

A significant portion of young individuals in Wales (31%) have expressed pessimism regarding their future education or employment prospects. Although the world of work may seem like a daunting place, the reality is a much more positive one. Research in 2024 by Labour Market Analytics company Lightcast, found that the demand for digital skills is already growing, with further growth forecast for key sectors such as energy and health.

Indeed, numerous sectors within the Welsh economy are expected to see real growth over next 5 years and as they do so, so too do the career prospects of thousands of people taking their first career steps.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales said: “It’s encouraging to see our young people following different pathways after getting their results, helping us to create a healthy foundation for our future workforce in Wales and demonstrating that there is a path to a prosperous career in Wales for everyone, regardless of background or circumstance.

“As always, ahead of the results period this year, I’d like to wish everyone waiting for results good luck, and encourage young learners and those around them to familiarise themselves with the Young Person’s Guarantee and the raft of support and options that are now available to students in Wales.

For more information about the Young Person’s Guarantee, and how to access support around results, visit the Working Wales website, call free on 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

