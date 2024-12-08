Historic 19th century church sells for £120,000

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A prominent 19th century church building has sold at auction for £120,000 after laying empty and neglected for over a decade.

The Grade II listed Gothic style St David’s in Bango ceased operating as a church in 2014.

Its closure was announced in 2013 amid reports of dwindling congregation numbers and rising costs.

Parishioners had fought to keep the striking building, built in 1888, open but to no avail.

Managed by the Church in Wales’s national property team over the years, it is understood the church had been on and off the open market at different times with different sellers.

Gothic

Historically of interest the building has been described as a “significant Gothic revivalist church” created by the notable architect Sir Arthur Bloomfield.

The building features an array of arched windows, red sandstone dressings, stepped buttresses, crucifix finials and a slate roof. Notably, it has a distinct bell tower beside the main building

A heritage and design document by chartered arhchitects and historic building consultants Donald Insall Associates had previously stated:

“The interior of the building is described in Pevsner (2009) as “one of the best of its era in North Wales.”

Heritage value

However, back in August 2023, the church had hit the headlines after important items of “heritage value” including pews and monuments were removed.

A spokesperson for the All Wales Auction who successfully sold the building said they had been “thrilled” about the interest in St David’s, which they said had sold with them in just six weeks.

Bidding for the commercial freehold, with a guide price of £45-55,000 ended on November 21, the All Wales Auction states.

Sale details had described how the Grade II Listed former St David’s Church benefited from “a good sized plot, retaining many of its original features such as the stained glass windows and vaulted ceiling”.

A spokesperson for All Wales Auction, said: “While I can confirm that the property was successfully sold under auction terms after being on the market for just six weeks, we’re unable to share further details at this time as the sale has not yet completed.”

A Church in Wales spokesperson: “The sale of the building has been agreed at public auction following a period of marketing through a local agent appointed by the Church in Wales.

“The Grade 2 listed building was closed for worship in 2014 and it is good news that a new owner will now be taking it on to give it a new use.

“At this stage we cannot comment further about the purchaser or their plans for the building, but any proposed changes or conversion plans will be discussed by them with the Conservation and Planning teams at Gwynedd Council in due course.”

‘Immoral’

Among the criteria for the sale was that the building must not be used for any “immoral, sacrilegious, offensive or noisy purposes; use for the occult or psychic mediums; use as a club or any use which may cause nuisance or annoyance to the vendor; weddings.

The property must cease to be called St David’s Church and must not be called by any name that is associated with its use as a church or the dedication ‘David.’

