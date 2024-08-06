Historic ‘at risk’ village church could be converted into a house

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

A historic village church featured on a list of buildings at risk from neglect and decay could be converted into a house.

A planning application has been submitted to transform the former Presbyterian church in Holt, which is included on Wrexham Council’s “at-risk” register.

The grade-II listed building on Castle Street, which first opened in 1865, would be turned into a three-bedroom home under the proposals.

A previous bid to convert the Gothic-style property into a showroom for kitchens and interior furnishings was refused in December 2021, partly due to concerns over parking.

Guide price

The church was later put up for sale at a guide price of £400,000, with suggested uses including a family home or restaurant.

Agents acting on behalf of the applicants said the building had not been used as a place of worship for more than a decade and work was needed to prevent its condition from worsening.

In a design and access statement entered with the local authorty, they said: “The church use has long ceased, and the building is currently vacant.

“It currently comprises of three elements, the church, the school room and the late-20th century rear extension.

“The building is currently vacant and has been used for temporary storage, having last been used as a place of worship in 2012.

“The lack of occupancy and use is leading to some deterioration. A new use for the building and occupancy will serve to protect the fabric and give the building a new lease of life.”

They added: “The building is capable of being converted to its new use without affecting the existing structure, except for the rear extension which is in poor condition without any architectural merit.

“It will be replaced by a new smaller single storey structure of appropriate design, built to meet current building regulations.”

Feedback is currently being invited on the proposal via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

