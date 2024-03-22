Historic building to be turned into affordable housing

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A historic building dating back to the 1800s is set to be turned it into apartments.

The Ty Mawr building in Pontardawe is believed to be the only remaining structure from the former tinplate works in the village

The building on Ynysderw Road, will be refurbished for use as affordable housing as part of the development led by local housing association Pobl, alongside TAD Builders Ltd.

Ty Mawr was formerly used as an extra care facility, is said to have been empty since the late 2000s.

The rest of the site is home to Cwmtawe Comprehensive School, as well as retail units and housing.

Building of local importance

Once completed, plans say the two-story detached property, identified as a building of local importance by Neath Port Talbot Council, will be turned into “12 modern apartments for social rent, consisting of six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units”.

It will also see the creation of a new access point from the existing road, as well as improved parking arrangements. It will be funded by the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant, with completion expected by June 2025.

Housing demands

A report about the project said: “Situated on Ynysderw Road, the development aims to alleviate significant housing demands in the area and contribute to the ongoing regeneration efforts in Pontardawe’s town centre.”

Jo Brown, project manager for Pobl Group said: “We look forward to delivering this new and modernised development, which will provide high-quality much-needed homes in Pontardawe.

“This scheme is an excellent example of Pobl’s commitment to build general needs homes and bringing back existing into fruition. We look forward to working with TAD Builders Ltd, and all being well, working toward a completion date in summer 2025.”

