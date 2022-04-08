Historic Caerleon bridge to close for maintenance work

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Upcoming maintenance work on Caerleon bridge is likely to cause road closures but is deemed a “necessity” by councillors.

Work on the bridge that spans the River Usk includes routine structural investigations and an assessment of the bridge’s capacity to support Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV).

The bridge is expected to be closed while the work takes place over two to three days. Work will be done in the evenings to minimise disruption to the public – specific dates have not yet been revealed.

Listed building

The bridge is a “listed building” and built between 1806 and 1812, therefore permission to undertake the work was obtained at a planning committee meeting held on Wednesday, April 6.

At the meeting, Cllr John Guy, who represents Alway, said the maintenance work was a “necessity” and he was “glad to see it being done”.

Once approved by CADW, work on the bridge will commence.

The stone-built bridge was built by David Edwards between as a replacement for the previous wooden bridge and is the furthest upstream of the twelve bridges over the River Usk within the city boundaries of Newport.

The foundation stone of the original Newport Bridge is set into the stonework of Caerleon Bridge bearing the inscription “This bridge was erected at the expense of the County by David Edwards and his two sons William and Thomas. Completed AD MDCCC.”

