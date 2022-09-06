Historic Caernarfon swing bridge closed for repairs

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A council has swung into action to apologise for the “inconvenience” whilst an historic swing bridge in Caernarfon is temporarily out of action.

Gwynedd Council says parts are being ordered with some having to be specially made amid repairs to the Pont yr Aber.

The footbridge which leads from Caernarfon town centre to the Coed Helen park area has been “experiencing problems” over the past few weeks.

Temporary closures of the bridge mean walkers have to take a two-mile detour if they want to get from the Aber foreshore to the centre of Caernarfon.

Afon Seiont

The popular pedestrian route crosses over the Afon Seiont from the foreshore to the Watergate entrance in the centre of Caernarfon near the castle.

The concrete and metal crossing is powered by electric. It is designed to swing to one side to allow boats to enter or leave the harbour.

The current bridge was developed in 1970, but the first swing bridge at the site was originally built in 1899, which had then replaced a ferry.

A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We have experienced problems with Pont yr Aber for the past few weeks.

“Some new parts have had to be ordered / manufactured .

“Every effort is being undertaken to fit the new parts and see the bridge open again to pedestrians as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

