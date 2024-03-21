Historic Cardiff landmark to remain closed until 2026

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

One of Cardiff’s landmark buildings is set to be closed for longer than expected for more works to be carried out on it, including the removal of asbestos.

Cardiff Council announced in August 2023 that essential maintenance work was needed on City Hall and that it could start opening again from April this year.

The council said works on renewing the heating system in the building were expected to be fully completed by October 2024.

However, it said further inspections show more invasive work is needed in order to meet the requirements associated with the building’s Grade I listed status.

Heating

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The Council had expected to be able to re-open parts of the building between April and October 2024, before all the works were completed, as the heating system is not used during these months.

“However, further inspections have shown that more invasive work will be required to meet the requirements associated with the building’s Grade I listed status.

“This includes the removal of asbestos from service ducts to install the new heating system.

“The removal of asbestos will need to take place over the summer meaning the building can no longer be opened during these months.

“The full work programme is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025 with the building reopening in early 2026.

“However, the Council will endeavour to reopen areas of the building as early as possible, should progress of the works allow.”

Functions

City Hall is used for a variety of functions and events, including wedding functions, registry office weddings, exhibitions and conferences.

It first opened in 1906 and it is where Cardiff Council used to conduct its full council meetings before the building temporarily closed last year.

When the council announced that the building would be closing it said functions organisers will be offered alternative locations for their events.

The historic Insole Court, for example, was offered as an alternative location for registry office weddings.

Full council meetings have since been held at County Hall in Atlantic Wharf.

