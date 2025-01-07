Historic lifeboat once at centre of its own rescue bid to become attraction

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An historic Anglesey lifeboat which was once at the centre of its own rescue bid could go on display at Rhosneigr if plans for an ambitious scheme are approved.

The Thomas Lingham lifeboat was based at the village’s lifeboat station until its closure in 1924.

Although it had a life for a time after its service as a private vessel it would eventually fall into disrepair – even being lost for a while.

A number of unsuccessful attempts to restore the vessel had occurred over the years including recovering it from a field in France.

Then a heritage group had stepped in 2017 to try and save it with the hope she could be restored for use as a training boat.

At the time, the late Holyhead Maritime Museum historian John Cave had said he believed she was one of the last Anglesey pulling boats to survive.

But her restoration never came to fruition, and the boat has in recent times languished on a quay at Holyhead.

Now Anglesey County Council has received a full planning application from Roger Shoesmith for the “siting and placement of the wooden structure lifeboat together with associated works, on land within Gardd Goffa, Rhosneigr”.

Mr Shoesmith says there are currently no plans to restore the boat for use, just as an exhibit.

A design and access statement by Layer Studio, in the plans, reads:

“The return of the Thomas Lingham Lifeboat is inspired by the journey this boat has endured; battered by the waves, lost not at sea, but to far away lands and owners, its return embodies a strong resilience that this is its natural home.

“The design embodies it’s resilience…it will sit overlooking the sea, perched with a readiness for action, but in reality, it will remain a reminder of the rich history of this coastal village continues to have.

“The memorial garden will include use of stone, benches, planting, ‘nautical inspired rope boundaries’ and information interpretation and signage.”

According to the plans, the Rhosneigr boathouse and boat was established at a cost £680, and was paid for by Mrs Thomas Lingham of London and named in memory of her late husband.

A sandstone plaque commissioned by Mrs Lingham recently found in a garden in Rhosneigr will also be included in the scheme.

The project is the brainchild of bandmates Roger Shesmith and Mark Tuersley,

Mr Shoesmith, a retired estate agent, said:

“The boat is currently on the Salt Quay at Holyhead port taking up space.

“We are not going to restore it for use, it would be way too expensive, but we do want to preserve it as an historic, maritime relic and to put it back into its original home in Rhosneigr.

“If we do get the planning permission, it will be quite a big job to move, we are going to try and raise cash in the village for the project which includes lots planting and design work.

“We hope to include signs and information, including QR codes, telling its story.”

Simon Tugby, Director of Landscape at Layer Studio. said: “It has been a privilege to work on a project of historic importance to the island.”

