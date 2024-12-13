Historic listed building to be converted into apartments

A historic building which was most recently home to a private school will be converted into nine apartments.

Cyngor Gwynedd planners have given permission for the “impressive” Grade II listed building in Bangor city centre to be used for housing.

The building has historic links with the nearby Bangor Cathedral, and was formerly used to provide accommodation as the old Canonry.

But it was more recently known as the former home of the Bangor Independent School, which closed in 2023.

Museum

It was also the site of the former Gwynedd Museum and Art Gallery, later rebranded and relocated to the nearby 16th century Bishop’s Palace as the Storiel museum, gallery and cafe.

Councillors agreed to permit the new proposals, which would include two affordable homes in the scheme.

They approved modification of the “impressive” four storey building into three two-bed units and six one-bed units, that would include a kitchen, living room, bath and en-suite rooms.

There would be three units on the lower ground floor, two on the ground floor, two on the first floor and two on the second floor, the meeting heard.

Storeroom

Ground floor external buildings would be used as a storeroom, area for storing rubbish bins and recycling boxes, along with storage for the owner, and a garage.

Plans stated there was no proposals to carry out external work, with internal alterations only.

Planning officer Kiera Sweenie stated there was “still a need” identified to provide housing in Bangor city centre.

She also stated that a condition would be attached ensuring the site could only be used for primary residence.

“This prevents its use as a second home or short term holiday let,” she said.

The conversion provided an opportunity “to protect and ensure a future for an impressive listed building in the city centre,” she added.

Cllr Gruff Williams queried the flooding risk and the need for the homes, amid a large number of HMO conversions in the city.

Ms Sweenie replied that Natural Resources Wales had initially had concerns but following further information had felt proposed flood measures were now acceptable, and the development was not for HMO housing.

In the application, regarding internal alterations, plans for the internal changes had raised queries over historic features including a staircase.

Historic Buildings & Places (HB&P) a consultee for Listed Building Consent application, had “no objection to the principle” for use as apartments.

But it noted that it had seen images associated with the sale that had “confirmed that much of the original decoration and ornamentation” in the building had already been stripped.

“The main concern with this application relates to the loss of the secondary stair,” it said.

Canonry

They added: “[It was] important in understanding the original function of the building as the Canonry, and the separation of the formal spaces from the domestic and servant functions.

“The plan form of the building generally remains intact, and given the loss of the interior decorations, this, including the location of the stairs, contributes much to the significance and architectural interest of this building.”

It also felt “the proposed plans appear quite confusing” with regard to the management of the staircase.

Repeating the HP&B views, the Victorian Society had also stated: “We would encourage consideration of a multi-level apartment that incorporates the secondary stair.”

Ms Sweenie explained that the main staircase would be maintained, and the secondary staircase “closed in”.

“Amenity groups had expressed concerns,” she said, adding the secondary staircase would remain as it is “so will be preserved”.

No harm would be done to the building, she said.

Responding to a query by Cllr Gruff Williams over the preservation of the stained glass windows, she confirmed they would be staying as no application had been made to remove them.

In both the planning application and a separate application for listed building consent, the vote resulted in seven in favour, no abstentions and one against.

