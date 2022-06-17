Historic Llanelli railway building being brought back to life

Work is underway to restore a derelict Victorian railway building in Llanelli following support from Carmarthenshire County Council

The council committed £300k via its Targeted Regeneration Investment Programme to support the first phase of funding which was used to transform the western block, adjacent to the main railway shed into a community-based flexible office and meeting space.

The Grade II* listed building dates back to 1875 and was used for cargo including sheep and cattle.

Crucial role

It played a crucial role in the development of Llanelli as a major industrial centre before it ceased operation in 1966 and finally closed in 2000.

The Goods Shed is now run by a group of volunteers – The Llanelli Railway Goods Shed Trust- after Network Rail Wales handed over the building.

Llanelli’s Tyisha ward, where the shed is located, and the wider Llanelli Town Centre is undergoing a programme of major investment as part of the council’s plans to regenerate the area through increasing community safety, developing housing and community facilities and improving the environment.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism Cllr Gareth John said: “This phase of funding will provide facilities within the building to support local people to meet, take up training opportunities and set up social businesses.

“This building is a huge part of our railway heritage in Carmarthenshire and Wales and I’m looking forward to seeing it brought back to life and enjoyed by our community.”

More information on the trust can be found here……

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

