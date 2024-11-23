Historic radio mast set for demolition

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An historic radio mast which famously transmitted the Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and also heralded the start of Welsh regional programming could be headed for demolition.

The former BBC transmitter at Penmon, Anglesey, played an important role during the Second World War and a huge part in the development of Welsh broadcasting, but is now redundant.

Transmissions started at Penmon on February 1, 1937, after a long campaign calling for Welsh regional programming. During the War Penmon was also known for broadcasting the Home Service and later the Welsh Home Service.

The Coronation

The Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, on Wednesday May, 12 1937 was also beamed via the Penmon and Washford BBC transmitters, the Radio Times’ entry of the day, noted in its Wales and West listing.

But now an application to determine whether prior planning approval is required for the demolition of the former BBC mast and a building on the site now operated by Arquiva Ltd has been received by Anglesey County Council.

The planning document contains details relating to “the demolition and removal of the existing mast, stay lines and ancillary development, thereto and restoration of the site.”

The application refers to a later building associated with the mast – not the original BBC station building – which is now a private residence separated by trees and fences.

The 250ft latticed mast towering over the Anglesey shore and countryside, is located between Penmon and Llangoed, near to Beaumaris

Applicants Arqiva Ltd submitted the request for information through its agent Pegasus Planning Group Ltd a planning and development organisation.

Arqiva’s press office points to the MB21 website which features some radio and television trivia containing historical and technical details about the site

The website notes the mast ceased transmitting BBC Wales on 882kHz in 2021.

Welsh Regional Programme

It states: “Penmon entered service on the February 1, 1937 with the Welsh Regional Programme on 804 kHz. With the outbreak of WW2 in September, 1939, Penmon was retuned to 565 kHz and was used to mask the Irish station at Athlone, but by 1940 was retuned to 767 kHz and transmitted the Home Service.

“At the end of WW2, Penmon returned to 804 kHz, transmitting the Welsh Home Service. The frequency was changed to 881 kHz on the 15th March 1950 and to 882 kHz on the November 23, 1978.

“From October 2, 1955 to December 20, 1958, Penmon also transmitted the Welsh Home Service on 94.0 MHz, until the new transmitter at Llanddona came into service.”

Newspaper clippings (specific publications not known) from a scrapbook held in the Anglesey Archives show an image of the BBC’s chief engineer Sir Noel Ashbridge, who took part in the first broadcast, at midday, on February 1, 1937, from the new Penmon transmitter.

It also features images of the equipment in the original building (now the private residence unrelated to the application) and describes how the Penmon station would radiate the same programme as the West Regional transmitter at Washford.

It is also rumoured that (and cited in the Geograph website) that the original radio station’s wartime importance was “such that it was ringed with a barbed wire fence, and a contingent of the 2nd Battalion Anglesey Home Guard was assigned to guard it.”

The planning documents describe how Arquiva now operate the transmitting station known as Penmon MF (Medium Frequency) near the Penmon crossroads.

In a prior notification request, the documents describe, “the removal of ‘no 1 mast,’ ” which it also states, is “no longer required for operations,” and describing the process for decommissioning of the 76m MF mast.

They note “as part of regular estate management Arquiva has identified a requirement to remove the existing mast.

“This being comprised of no. 1 steel lattice mast, stay lane, stay blocks and ancillary equipment.

“Following the demolition and removal of equipment, the area will be restored to an open grass field.” It states.

A site notice on the gate also shows the specific area of the site. If the plans go ahead, Arqiva propose to carry out the demolition in late 2024, the site notice reads.

