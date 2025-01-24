Historic signal box could become wildlife viewing hub

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A listed Victorian signal box could be turned into a wheelchair accessible wildlife viewing hub.

Llangollen Railway Trust has applied to Denbighshire’s planning department, seeking permission to build a wheelchair accessible platform adjacent to the historic signal box.

Built in 1890 by Dutton and Co., the former ‘Barmouth South Signal Box’ was listed in 1986, dismantled, and rebuilt at by CADW contractors at the west end of Glyndyfrdwy station in 1999 as part of the Llangollen and Corwen Heritage Railway.

Mr Robert Gwynne of the Llangollen Railway Trust has now applied for listed-building consent to retain the signal box as it is whilst adding a new access platform, with windows and a door to the rear.

New path

The access platform will be connected to a new path from the station to the site making the whole area wheelchair accessible.

The developers then hope to transform the signal box into a wildlife viewing hub similar to that at Penmaenpool, a conversion by Eryri National Park and the RSPB.

A planning statement reads: “This conversion would provide a wildlife hub in part of the Clwydian Hills and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) that currently has no provision of this kind and is a development that could be supported by officers of the AONB. It would create communal value from an unused and out-of-context building and ensure its long-term survival.”

The plans will likely be discussed at a future Denbighshire County Council planning committee at Ruthin’s County Hall HQ.

