Historic Ty Mawr building given new lease of life

A historically and architecturally important building is set to be redeveloped to address local housing needs.

Pobl Homes & Communities aims to rejuvenate the historic Ty Mawr building in Pontardawe via funding from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant.

The initiative will eventually provide quality, affordable housing through the conversion and refurbishment of the existing two-story detached Ty Mawr building, as well as the creation of a new build element.

Former “Extra Care” facility

Vacant since the late 2000s, the building, formerly an “Extra Care” facility, will be transformed into 12 modern apartments for social rent, consisting of six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom units.

Additionally, a new access point will be established from the existing highway, with improved parking arrangements. The introduction of solar panels on the roof will enhance sustainability.

Situated on Ynysderw Road, the development aims to alleviate significant housing demands in the area and contribute to the ongoing regeneration efforts in Pontardawe’s town centre. The construction is scheduled for completion by June 2025.

Modernised development

Jo Brown, Project Manager for Pobl Group said: “We look forward to delivering this new and modernised development, which will provide high-quality much needed homes in Pontardawe.

“This scheme is an excellent example of Pobl’s commitment to build general needs homes and bringing back existing into fruition.

“We look forward to working with T.A.D. Builders Ltd, and all being well, working toward a completion date in Summer 2025.”

Building of Local Importance

Identified as a Building of Local Importance by NPTCBC, and dating back to the 1800s, Ty Mawr stands as the sole remaining structure of a former tinplate works. The rest of the site is now home to Cwmtawe Comprehensive School, retail units, and housing.

The works, once owned by W. Gilbertson and Company, played a crucial role in the local economy, providing employment to a significant portion of Pontardawe’s population during its operation. At its peak, the works were the lifeblood of the town, sustaining families and communities for generations.

After several years standing empty, sadly the building has fallen into disrepair.

Through the regeneration of Ty Mawr, Pobl’s aim is to help preserve the character of the town’s industrial past, while addressing contemporary housing needs.

The building will be carefully converted in order to retain its historical charm, breathing new life into a cherished landmark, ensuring that its legacy endures for generations to come.

In collaboration with T.A.D Builders Ltd., Pobl will be planning a number of community engagement projects throughout the development. This includes promoting local labour, offering work experience opportunities, and collaborating with local schools and youth clubs to provide valuable educational experiences.

