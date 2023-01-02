Historic Wales to Ireland Pilgrim Way to link two nations

Two walking routes in Wales and Ireland will be linked with a ferry crossing in a celebration of the two nations patron saints.

The British Pilgrimage Trust has joined forces with Pilgrim Paths Ireland to establish the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way which will span two countries.

The route is associated with the two nations Celtic patron saints and will join Ferns Abbey (connected with St Aidan of Ferns) in County Wexford and St David’s in Pembrokeshire.

The alter in St David’s Cathedral is said to hold a stone from St David’s pilgrimage to Jerusalem and is the final resting place of St David.

Linked by history

Wales and Ireland have been traditionally linked by Celtic culture and history as Irish monk St Aidan spent much of his youth in Wales as a pupil of St David.

The walking route will draw on the meaningful history between the two saints by mirroring the journey taken by St Aidan when he travelled to meet his mentor.

Academics have long believed there is strong evidence to suggest the pair were close friends.

The pilgrim path will be connected with a ferry crossing between the two countries and a 140km walking route.

Camino

300,000 people walk the Camino pilgrim route to Santiago de Compostela in Spain every year and The British Pilgrimage Trust has described the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way as the “Camino of Wales and Ireland”.

Although the path is not yet finished, it’s likely to go between Ferns and Rosslare on the Irish side and Fishguard and St David’s on the Welsh side.

The initial project funding has been provided by Ancient Connections – a heritage and arts programme led by Pembrokeshire County Council which links communities across the Irish Sea.

It’s hoped the new pilgrimage route will bring in more visitors to both regions and provide a to boost local businesses along with transport providers and tour guides.

