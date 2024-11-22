Historic Welsh railway station could become holiday let

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

An historic red brick railway station intact with many original features could become holiday accommodation if plans are approved.

Anglesey County Council has received a full application for the change of use of the old station at Pentre Berw.

The proposals call for the former railway station building to be converted into two self-contained holiday lets, together with the erection of a detached bat roost.

The applicant is listed as a Wigan based Matthew Adams of Addams Family Estate Limited, through agent Gerwyn Jones, of Gaerwen, for Outline Building Solutions Cyf.

The 940 square metre development site is north east of Gaerwen, and about two miles from Llangefni.

The plans describe how when the Amlwch line ceased carrying passengers in the 1960 and the building became “surplus to requirements”.

Also known as the Anglesey Central Railway Ltd the 17.5 mile track connected the port of Amlwch with the north Wales coast lines at Gaerwen.

Currently a group of volunteers is working to re-open the train line.

The Pentre Berw station building is described as a linear, single-storey traditional building and in “good structural condition.”

The application notes “The proposal is for the change of use of redundant train station building into two self-contained holiday units. Making good use of an otherwise vacant building.”

It also states that bat surveys carried had confirmed that the station building-was “used as an occasional day and night roost for a variety of bats”.

“It is possible to convert the building into the two modest yet comfortable units without any extensions or extensive structural work.

But it was ” acknowledged that it will be necessary to create an additional opening to the northern elevation to create sufficient lighting”.

It noted: “The additional opening has been designed in a way that respects

the character of the building.”

The proposals state the applicant purchased the building in July, 2024.

The plans note ” We understand that the Amlwch railway line closed to passengers in the mid 1960’s, however the line remained open until the 1990’s for freight use only.

“It is therefore likely that the building has not been used for its original purpose for some 60 years. As far as we are aware, the building has not been used for any other purpose in the interim.”

It also notes: “The structural survey concludes that the former Pentre Berw train station is structurally in good condition with no major or excessive structural repairs required to convert the building into habitable space.”

It also explained whilst not listed, “the applicant appreciates that the building is most certainly an important part of traditional Welsh heritage, and is therefore keen to retain the building’s character and its features as far as possible.

“However, due to the cost involved to maintain the building long-term, it is

necessary for the buildings to generate a source of income to warrant such

ongoing spending.

“The building requires only minimal external changes and no extensions to be

converted into high quality holiday units.”

