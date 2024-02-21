Historic Welsh sporting memorabilia heads to auction

A rare medallion from one of Wales’ most celebrated pre-War players, a Jonathan Davies’ international shirt from the 80s and a number of Groggs will be amongst the sporting memorabilia up for sale in Cardiff on Saint David’s Day.

The rare gold and enamel rugby union medallion was awarded to Welsh International player Percy Bush after the 1905 ‘Match of the Century’ against New Zealand, in which Bush played.

Welsh legends

According to auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones, it’s “a fine and rare medallion from one of Wales’s most celebrated pre-War players.”

“He won 8 caps as an outside-half between 1905 and 1910. He was a remarkable character, full of humour and the unexpected on the rugby field; completely self-possessed and independent.”

Percy Bush first played for Cardiff in November 1899. He was a member of the British team in Australia and New Zealand in 1904, where he was considered to be one of the best outside-halves ever seen there. He scored 104 points on that tour, 17 of them in one match!

Historic

Ben Rogers Jones added “He also played a key role in Wales’ historic (3-0) victory over the All Blacks on December 16th 1905 for which this lovely medallion commemorates. It could reach an auction price of £2500.”

In 1907, he was the captain of Cardiff when they defeated South Africa 17-0.

An international shirt from another gifted rugby player has also drawn interest. A jersey worn in the late 80s by the former fly-half and now broadcaster, Jonathan Davies OBE, is also up for sale.

“Jonathan Davies is widely considered as one of the most naturally gifted rugby players of all time”, says Ben Rogers Jones.

“His rugby career began in Union, where he excelled as fly-half for Neath and Llanelli. He was later appointed captain of Wales. He was awarded 37 caps for the Welsh national rugby union team, making his debut in 1985, and playing a part in their Triple Crown success in 1988. Davies’ major regret was the fact that his father never saw him wear the red jersey for this country.”

“Like Hal Jones whose GB League jersey also features in this auction, Davies, in 1989, made the leap to League, from the “amateur” to the “professional” game, when he signed for Widnes. His speed, agility and brains soon brought him fame among the burly League players and his transformation from “15” to “13” was so successful that he is now unique in the world, having captained his country in both Union and League rugby. The relatively easy transition from sport to sport highlighted his natural ability.”

Jonathan Davies returned to Rugby Union and went back to South Wales, signing to play for Cardiff RFC. After retiring from playing, Jonathan became a television commentator and broadcaster, and has his own series on S4C.

Also in the Club House sale, which is an auction specifically for prestigious sporting memorabilia, autographs & antiques, is an official WRU First Aid chest from 1964. It was used during the Wales – South Africa Rugby tour that year.

Also up for sale are a number of Groggs rugby clay figures from over the decades, and specifically, a rare one from 1980.

Above the titled base ‘1881 WRU Centenary 1981’ are the figures of A. J. Gould and Gareth Edwards in their Wales no 3 and no 9 shirts.

It’s been signed by John Hughes who established the Groggs business back in 1965 in Pontypridd.

This special Grogg could reach up to £600 at auction, according to the auctioneer.

As mentioned, also included is a 1936 Great Britain Rugby league jersey worn by Harold ‘Hal’ Jones. Harold James Jones from Ogmore Vale was a Welsh rugby union, and professional rugby league footballer who played in the 1920s and 1930s.

Ben Rogers Jones added “This shirt was worn during the tour of Australia and New Zealand for which Hal Jones was selected as one of four props.

He won caps for Wales Rugby Union while at Neath RFC in 1929 against England, and Scotland. Jones also won three caps for Wales Rugby League in 1935–1936.

“It was while at Keighley rugby league club that Harold Jones was selected for Great Britain and was issued this jersey for the 1936 Great Britain Lions tour of Australia and New Zealand in which he played in some of the games against representative sides. The tour took place between May and August and involved 24 games, 16 in Australia and the last eight in New Zealand, with five Tests: three vs Australia and two against the Kiwis.

World leaders

Rogers Jones & Co have established a reputation as world leaders in rugby memorabilia.

In 2015, Ben Rogers Jones sold a 1905 jersey by the legendary All Blacks captain, Dave Gallaher, for a record breaking £180,000.

But the record was broken yet again when he sold a Barbarians jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards in 1973 when he scored rugby union’s widely-acclaimed greatest try for a world record fee of £240,000.

The black and white number 9 shirt was the centre-piece of a collection which went under the hammer in February 2023.

For more information on The Club House Sale visit www.rogersjones.co.uk

