Historical sites across Wales plan for bumper Easter weekend of activities

Cadw is planning for a bumper Easter bank holiday weekend with an array of fun family events taking place at many of its historic sites.

From Easter egg hunts at medieval abbeys to knight combat displays at historic castles, there are over 20 exciting events taking place at Cadw sites across Wales on 8–10 April.

One of the highlights of the jam-packed weekend will be the Medieval Easter Weekend at Beaumaris Castle featuring living history displays, with knights combat and archery as well as other medieval activities, including a historical tented village with medieval cooking, trading, and medieval crafts.

On Easter Sunday itself, families can hop along to more than 10 of Cadw’s impressive monuments to take part in Easter egg hunts and trails, with chocolate prizes on offer for younger visitors.

Tintern Abbey in Monmouthshire will host a visit from William Marshal demonstrating the typical itinerant household under the patron and benefactor of Tintern Abbey in an interactive introduction to medieval life.

Tasty rewards

At Tretower Court and Castle, Gladys the Tretower Hen will need help after one of her naughty chicks hides all her eggs.

Visitors who track down the eggs and reveal the name of the trickster will receive a tasty rewards.

The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “Our spectacular monuments will be open to all across the Easter weekend providing exciting opportunities for people to use the bank holiday weekend to discover the best of Wales during the Year of Trails.

“With many of the sites offering a variety of lively events, including on Easter Sunday itself, families will be able to engage with their heritage in a fun and interactive way.

“We can be sure our historic monuments will live up to the expectations of history seekers heading to Wales this year”.

From meeting knights and squires at Harlech Castle to discovering the stories of Wales at Criccieth Castle, here are 10 of the best ways families can experience the sights, sounds and smells of historic Wales this Easter.

To see Cadw’s full line-up of seasonal events visit cadw.gov.wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

